Cape Girardeau contact tracers working around the clock to keep up with covid surge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As COVID cases surge across southeast Missouri, contact tracers have their hands full keeping up with the case load.

”This is the most that I’ve quarantined since I’ve started here,” Rhiannon Martin said.

Rhiannon Martin is the contact tracer for Cape Girardeau public schools.

“Towards the beginning of summer and going into summer break, it really seemed like things were very calmed down and so I tried to remain optimistic heading towards the new school year that things were going to stay that way,” Martin said.

Just a week into the new school year, Martin already has more than 400 students out of school in quarantine.

“It’s a lot of kids,” she said.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 56 new COVID cases in school-aged children this week.

Director Jane Wernsman tells us contact tracers are prioritizing children’s cases.

“And then our population 65 and older and any long-term care facilities,” Wernsman said.

Wernsman believes the delta variant is to blame for the rise in cases.

She said she had to bring back more contact tracers for this surge.

“Right now, we have 6 additional contact tracers working various hours throughout the weeks, throughout the days in addition to our nursing staff that also do some contact tracing for us,” she said.

Both Wernsman and Martin encourage mask wearing to reduce the spread.

Cape public schools’ mask mandate might be able to help with that.

“Hopefully this upcoming Tuesday when we come back after the holiday break, if we get any more positive cases, those numbers will go down for the close contacts being quarantined,” Martin said.

The Cape health center reports 25 new active COVID cases as of Friday, September 3rd.

