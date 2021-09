MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 150 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

They also reported two new deaths, one from Franklin County and the other from Williamson County.

Williamson County has 86 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County has 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

