Benton, Ky. man taken into custody following foot pursuit

As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it traveled west on Pittman Road, across KY...
As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it traveled west on Pittman Road, across KY 1241 and into a residential driveway.(Kentucky State Police)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLSOMDALE, Ky. (KFVS) - A Marshall County man fled a traffic stop, leading to an arrest by the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers with KSP Post 1 made the arrest after identifying a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was headed north on US HWY 45 N near the Folsomdale community.

As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it traveled west on Pittman Road, across KY 1241 and into a residential driveway.

The driver fled from the vehicle and into the woods on foot.

A passerby would later report a male walking west on KY 945.

Afterwards officers located the individual.

