Benton, Ky. man taken into custody following foot pursuit

FOLSOMDALE, Ky. (KFVS) - A Marshall County man fled a traffic stop, leading to an arrest by the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers with KSP Post 1 made the arrest after identifying a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was headed north on US HWY 45 N near the Folsomdale community.

As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it traveled west on Pittman Road, across KY 1241 and into a residential driveway.

The driver fled from the vehicle and into the woods on foot.

A passerby would later report a male walking west on KY 945.

Afterwards officers located the individual.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.