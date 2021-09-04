Benton, Ky. man taken into custody following foot pursuit
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLSOMDALE, Ky. (KFVS) - A Marshall County man fled a traffic stop, leading to an arrest by the Kentucky State Police.
Troopers with KSP Post 1 made the arrest after identifying a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was headed north on US HWY 45 N near the Folsomdale community.
As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it traveled west on Pittman Road, across KY 1241 and into a residential driveway.
The driver fled from the vehicle and into the woods on foot.
A passerby would later report a male walking west on KY 945.
Afterwards officers located the individual.
