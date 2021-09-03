Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking rain and some thunderstorms over parts the holiday weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will be increasing through the evening hours. Right now it looks like the rain will hold off for your Friday night plans. Showers and some thunderstorms will slip into the Heartland late Friday night into Saturday. Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri have the best chance for rain through the first half of the day, then all of the Heartland could see more showers and storms by the evening and overnight hours. Some lingering rain possible early Sunday, then areas will start to dry out through the day Sunday. Monday looks dry too!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
Small jet crashes into building on takeoff; 4 aboard die
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Drivers urged to avoid I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

First Alert Weather at Noon 9/3
First Alert Weather at Noon 9/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 9/03
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 9/03
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/2/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/2/21