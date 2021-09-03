Tracking rain and some thunderstorms over parts the holiday weekend

Clouds will be increasing through the evening hours. Right now it looks like the rain will hold off for your Friday night plans. Showers and some thunderstorms will slip into the Heartland late Friday night into Saturday. Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri have the best chance for rain through the first half of the day, then all of the Heartland could see more showers and storms by the evening and overnight hours. Some lingering rain possible early Sunday, then areas will start to dry out through the day Sunday. Monday looks dry too!

