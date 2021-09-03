Heartland Votes
Three car crash temporarily delays traffic at I-55 mile marker 97

By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said that at approximately 4:10 on Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 97 mile marker of I-55.

The crash involved three cars.

Two occupants had to be taken by ambulance to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The traffic had to be temporarily delayed as the vehicles were towed from the scene.

The lanes have been cleared for northbound motorists.

