Three car crash temporarily delays traffic at I-55 mile marker 97

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said that at approximately 4:10 on Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 97 mile marker of I-55.

The crash involved three cars.

Two occupants had to be taken by ambulance to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The traffic had to be temporarily delayed as the vehicles were towed from the scene.

The lanes have been cleared for northbound motorists.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.