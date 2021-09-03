SIU defeats SEMO 47-21 in War for the Wheel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 7th ranked SIU Football team defeated SEMO 47-21 Thursday night in the War for the Wheel game at Houck Stadium.

The Salukis scored on a 99 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nic Baker to Avante Cox on their first offensive play of the game.

SEMO tied the game 7-7 on a touchdown pass from quarterback CJ Ogbonna to Zack Smith.

SIU outscored the Redhawks 21-0 the rest of the first half and would go on for the convincing win to keep the Wheel in Carbondale.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.