Shooting suspect arrested in Jefferson County after allegedly looing in mailboxes
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody on N. Tolle Ln in Jefferson County.
Fairfield, Ill. native 46-year-old Ronald D. Jolly was allegedly looking into mailboxes.
He was arrested on a $100,000 warrant.
He was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery and Failure to Appear following a charge of obstructing a peace officer.
He was turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where he is the suspect in a shooting incident.
