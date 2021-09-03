Shooting suspect arrested in Jefferson County after allegedly looing in mailboxes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody on N. Tolle Ln in Jefferson County.

Fairfield, Ill. native 46-year-old Ronald D. Jolly was allegedly looking into mailboxes.

He was arrested on a $100,000 warrant.

He was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery and Failure to Appear following a charge of obstructing a peace officer.

He was turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where he is the suspect in a shooting incident.

