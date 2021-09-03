Rain likely for the start of our Labor Day Weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this evening and the clouds will hang around through the first half of your Sunday. For this evening we will be mostly cloudy and mild. There will be a slim chance for a sprinkle in our northwestern counties however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the middle 60s.

Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers early. We will see additional showers and thunderstorms develop during the evening hours. Locally heavy rain will be likely. Highs tomorrow will range form the middle and upper 70s north to the middle and upper 80s south.

Scattered showers will move across the Heartland early Sunday followed by drier air by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Labor Day looks dry with highs in the 80s.

