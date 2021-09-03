Heartland Votes
Pritzker extends shot deadline; CTA workers must get shots

They say the extension came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and...
They say the extension came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and leaders of education groups.(Source: Governor JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are giving people in high-risk settings another two weeks to receive an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They announced Friday that all health care workers including nursing home employees, all education teachers and staff from kindergarten through college and higher education students are now be required to receive an initial dose of the vaccine by Sept. 19.

They say the extension came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and leaders of education groups.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Transit Authority says all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 25.

