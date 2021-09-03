Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
Small jet crashes into building on takeoff; 4 aboard die
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Drivers urged to avoid I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Drivers urged to stay alert on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees
The Butler County Major Case Squad has been activated and currently investigating a homicide in...
Major Case Squad activated in Poplar Bluff homicide investigation