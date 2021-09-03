Police: Man robbed young children of go-kart at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis say they’ve arrested a man suspected of pulling a gun on three children - ages 4, 6 and 9 - and stealing the go-kart they were riding.

Police say the incident was reported Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, when a 68-year-old woman told officers she was watching her grandchildren as they rode the new go-kart in a vacant lot.

The woman said a man approached the children, pointed a gun at the 9-year-old and demanded the go-kart, which he then sped away on.

Police later arrested a 24-year-old man following a brief chase, then crash, of the go-kart.

