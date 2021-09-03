Murder suspect arrested in Calloway County in shooting case
Published: Sep. 3, 2021
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 21, 2020, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies found 53-year-old Luis Mancilla on the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail.
He had an apparent gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. after he was taken to the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
A shooting investigation has resulted in a murder arrest.
On Sept. 2, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year-old Benjamin S. Jones of Murray, Kentucky.
He’s been taken to the Calloway County Jail.
