Murder suspect arrested in Calloway County in shooting case

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 21, 2020, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies found 53-year-old Luis Mancilla on the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail.

He had an apparent gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. after he was taken to the Murray Calloway County Hospital.

A shooting investigation has resulted in a murder arrest.

On Sept. 2, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year-old Benjamin S. Jones of Murray, Kentucky.

He’s been taken to the Calloway County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.