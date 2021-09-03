Heartland Votes
Murder suspect arrested in Calloway County in shooting case

Benjamin Jones was arrested in shooting death.
Benjamin Jones was arrested in shooting death.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 21, 2020, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies found 53-year-old Luis Mancilla on the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail.

He had an apparent gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. after he was taken to the Murray Calloway County Hospital.

A shooting investigation has resulted in a murder arrest.

On Sept. 2, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year-old Benjamin S. Jones of Murray, Kentucky.

He’s been taken to the Calloway County Jail.

