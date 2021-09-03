Heartland Votes
Mother accused of hitting her 4 children with a wooden board

Donna Howard, 34 of Paducah, is accused of abusing her four children, ages 5 to 11-years-old.
Donna Howard, 34 of Paducah, is accused of abusing her four children, ages 5 to 11-years-old.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman was arrested following a child abuse investigation.

Donna Howard, 34, was arrested at her home on Clarks River Road on Tuesday, August 31.

She was booked into the McCracken County on four counts of criminal abuse first degree charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that Howard had abused her children, ages 5 to 11-years-old, at least for a month.

Detectives said there was evidence of past and current abuse on the children, which showed they had been hit by Howard with wooden board.

They also said the children were malnourished and severely neglected.

Department of Community Based Services assisted with the investigation and removed eight children from Howard’s care.

Complaints of possible abuse to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office sparked the investigation.

