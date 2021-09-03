Missouri Delta Medical Center healthcare workers encourage COVID positive patients to undergo infusion treatment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Delta Medical Center is finishing its 8th day of giving monoclonal COVID infusion treatments to those who have the virus.

Hospital leaders encourage the public to take advantage of this state-funded treatment so it can free up some space in local hospitals.

So far, they’ve given 51 infusions at the site in the Miner Nursing Home, according to Missouri Delta’s infection prevention nurse, Eric Slaughter.

In the beginning, they had a slow start filling appointments.

”For the first few days, we didn’t have as many patients as we would like in that facility, however, we recognized it was not that the need wasn’t there or that the patients weren’t there, it was just that we didn’t have the word out. We’ve been trying to use social media, meeting face-to-face with providers, pharmacies in our region to let them know that this resource is available and to definitely use it,” Ryan Parker said.

The hospital’s Pharmacy Director said he’s hearing good responses from patients who received the treatment.

”Most of them by the next day, they say they feel a lot better. One of the first patients that went through there actually said for seven days hadn’t felt well, and next day was feeling great and that’s kind of what we’ve seen as we’ve been doing this and I’ve heard anecdotally from other places as well that patients really have a rapid turnaround which is good to hear,” Ryan Parker said.

This state infusion center will be provided for only 30 days, so Parker encourages you to make an appointment soon.

The other location in our region is at Poplar Bluff Medical Center.

