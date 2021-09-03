Local Buzzi Unicem plant donates masks and wipes to Cape Girardeau Public Schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Buzzi Unicem, a global cement manufacturer, donated 2500 masks and 240 tubs of disinfecting wipes to Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

“Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district,” said Dr. Neil Glass, CGPS Superintendent. “They also made a very generous donation last year, which helped us keep our students and staff members safe. We are extremely thankful to them for viewing us as a worthy investment of their resources.”

The donations were organized by Plant Manager Craig Conklin and Administrative Assistant/Human Resources Director Sarah Jenkins.

