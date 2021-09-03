Heartland Votes
Less than 5% of ICU beds available at the Southern Seven Health Department

(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - There are less than 5% of the regional ICU beds available.

Each county had an ICU availability of 4.5%.

Meanwhile, all seven counties are in the orange warning level.

Alexander County had 561 potential new cases.

The percentage of positive tests from the county was 11.4% out of 202 tests.

Hardin County had 691 potential new cases.

The percent of positive tests from the county was 13.3% out of 316 tests.

Johnson County had 803 potential new cases.

The percent of positive tests from the county was 7.3% out of 1366 tests.

Massac County had 639 potential new cases.

The percent of positive tests from the county was 14.9% out of 589 tests.

Pope County had 404 potential new cases.

The percent of positive tests from the county was 11.7% out of 213 tests.

Pulaski County had 1080 potential new cases.

The percent of positive tests from the county was 17.7% out of 305 tests.

Union County had 297 potential new cases.

The percent of positive tests from the county was 4.3% out of 1,292 tests.

