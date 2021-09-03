Less than 5% of ICU beds available at the Southern Seven Health Department
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - There are less than 5% of the regional ICU beds available.
Each county had an ICU availability of 4.5%.
Meanwhile, all seven counties are in the orange warning level.
Alexander County had 561 potential new cases.
The percentage of positive tests from the county was 11.4% out of 202 tests.
Hardin County had 691 potential new cases.
The percent of positive tests from the county was 13.3% out of 316 tests.
Johnson County had 803 potential new cases.
The percent of positive tests from the county was 7.3% out of 1366 tests.
Massac County had 639 potential new cases.
The percent of positive tests from the county was 14.9% out of 589 tests.
Pope County had 404 potential new cases.
The percent of positive tests from the county was 11.7% out of 213 tests.
Pulaski County had 1080 potential new cases.
The percent of positive tests from the county was 17.7% out of 305 tests.
Union County had 297 potential new cases.
The percent of positive tests from the county was 4.3% out of 1,292 tests.
