Labor Day Holiday Travel Safety in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, you can expect more traffic compared to a normal weekend.

“Were anticipating a lot of traffic throughout the weekend,” said Sgt Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sgt Clark Parrott with the Missouri state highway patrol says they encourage people to put down their phones and obey all traffic laws.

“With more vehicles on the roadway our traffic crashes do tend to increase which is also why we have every available officer out,” Parrott said.

Nick Chabarria, Triple A spokesperson says more people are opting to drive instead of flying this holiday weekend.

“The big reason for that is when you do take a road trip people have more control over those health and safety variables then say if they were flying or cruising or on a train,” said Chabarria.

Chabarria says when you’re driving it gives you a little bit of flexibility of when you leave, how you get there, and who you’re traveling with.

“Of course, when you’re taking a road trip its likely close family or friends folks that your comfortable traveling with. That’s the primary reason we’ve seen that road trips have been so popular during the pandemic,” Chabarria said.

Sgt Parrot has a few tips to keep in mind to make sure you safely get to where you’re going.

“You see a patrol car on the side of the road or sitting in the median of the interstate you slow down.”

“MODOT has had three of their traffic attenuators struck in the last month and that’s from distracted people that are going through a construction zone either on their phone something else is distracting them and people speeding through those.”

So with all that traffic on the road

“Do it responsibly and safe.”

