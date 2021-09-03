Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Drivers urged to stay alert on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
Small jet crashes into building on takeoff; 4 aboard die
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, a male with gunshot wounds was found Friday,...
Major Case Squad activated in Poplar Bluff homicide investigation

Latest News

People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
Missouri Delta Medical Center saw 51 patients in the first week.
Missouri Delta Medical Center healthcare workers encourage COVID positive patients to undergo infusion treatment
If you're traveling this holiday weekend, you can expect more traffic compared to a normal...
Labor Day Holiday Travel Safety in the Heartland
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’