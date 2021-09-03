Heartland Votes
All lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI fire in Scott County

Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning, September 3.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning, September 3.

According to Scott City Police, the SEMI is on fire in the median.

All lanes, south and northbound, of I-55 are blocked at mile marker 88.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the closure will last a while as troopers investigate.

Traffic is being diverted to the Kelso exits.

At this time there is no word on injures or what caused the fire.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

