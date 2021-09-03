First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looks like we’ll end the work week with another nice day, before things turn more unsettled over the weekend. Lots of high clouds will be moving through from NW to SE today, but there still should be enough sunshine to push highs into mainly the mid 80s. Humidity levels will stay relatively low, however. This evening will be partly cloudy and mild, but the first showers look to be moving in from the northwest after midnight.

A weak cold front will be pushing through the region from NW to SE this weekend. This system has been trending wetter with time. A period or two of showers and thunderstorms looks likely from early tomorrow morning through Sunday morning. We are not outlooked for severe but there does look to be a chance of a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours. Showers should move out on Sunday, leading to partial clearing in the afternoon and evening.

Next week is looking mainly warm and dry....with highs of about 85 to 90 on Monday and Tuesday, dropping to 80 to 85 for the second half of the week. A quick cold front may bring a line of showers or storms Tuesday night.

