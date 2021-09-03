First Alert: Beautiful Friday, but rain likely this weekend

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland ahead of a more unsettled weekend.

Skies will be sunny for the most part, but there will be plenty of high clouds.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with relatively low humidity.

This evening will be partly cloudy and mild ahead of showers moving in from the northwest after midnight.

A weak cold front will be pushing through the Heartland this weekend.

A period or two of showers and thunderstorms are likely from early Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

There is not a threat for severe weather, but there is a chance for a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours.

Showers should move out on Sunday, leading to a partial clearing in the afternoon and evening.

Labor Day and Tuesday are looking mainly warm and dry with highs ranging from 85 to 90 degrees.

A quick cold front could bring a line of showers or storms Tuesday night.

The second half of next week is trending cooler with temps dropping to 80 to 85.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.