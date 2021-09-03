Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. report 98 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.(KBTX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one girl under the age of 10, five teenagers, four women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
  • Male - one boy under the age of five, three boys under the age of 10, nine teenagers, four men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, four men in their 50s and four men in their 60s.

Gallatin County

  • Female - two teenagers, one woman in her 80s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
  • Male - one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)

White County

  • Female - one girl under the age of 10, four teenagers, four women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, four women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and three cases with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
  • Male - three in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

Case summaries for the three counties include:

Saline County

  • Total cases - 3,777
  • Total deaths - 60

Gallatin County

  • Total cases - 738
  • Total deaths - 4

White County

  • Total cases - 2,486
  • Total deaths - 27

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Drivers urged to stay alert on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
Small jet crashes into building on takeoff; 4 aboard die
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, a male with gunshot wounds was found Friday,...
Major Case Squad activated in Poplar Bluff homicide investigation

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
They say the extension came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and...
Pritzker extends shot deadline; CTA workers must get shots
Less than 5% of ICU beds available at the Southern Seven Health Department
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
132 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties