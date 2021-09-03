Egyptian Health Dept. report 98 new COVID-19 cases

Female - one girl under the age of 10, five teenagers, four women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)

Male - one boy under the age of five, three boys under the age of 10, nine teenagers, four men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, four men in their 50s and four men in their 60s.

