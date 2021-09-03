Egyptian Health Dept. report 98 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one girl under the age of 10, five teenagers, four women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
- Male - one boy under the age of five, three boys under the age of 10, nine teenagers, four men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, four men in their 50s and four men in their 60s.
Gallatin County
- Female - two teenagers, one woman in her 80s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
- Male - one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and one case with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
White County
- Female - one girl under the age of 10, four teenagers, four women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, four women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and three cases with unknown demographics (case status in progress)
- Male - three in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Case summaries for the three counties include:
Saline County
- Total cases - 3,777
- Total deaths - 60
Gallatin County
- Total cases - 738
- Total deaths - 4
White County
- Total cases - 2,486
- Total deaths - 27
