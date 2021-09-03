32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years- 9
- 18-64 years - 16
- 65 and up - 5
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 255
- Released from isolation - 3,775
- Deaths - 68
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
