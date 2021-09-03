Heartland Votes
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years- 9
  • 18-64 years - 16
  • 65 and up - 5

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 255
  • Released from isolation - 3,775
  • Deaths - 68

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

