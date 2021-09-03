132 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 82
- Total cases - 10,511
- Total deaths - 136
Franklin County
- New cases - 50
- Total cases - 6,300
- Total deaths - 78
