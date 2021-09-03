Heartland Votes
132 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.(Colin Baillie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 82
  • Total cases - 10,511
  • Total deaths - 136

Franklin County

  • New cases - 50
  • Total cases - 6,300
  • Total deaths - 78

