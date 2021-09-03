11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

Heartland Votes
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, September 3.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 female infant
  • 2 female children
  • 1 male in his teens
  • 1 woman in her 30s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 2 men in their 60s

According to the health department, there have been 1,094 total cases in the county, including 20 deaths and 1,016 recoveries.

They said, currently, 57 patients are isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

