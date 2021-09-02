Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns

Latest News

A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
There will be a guest speaker, flag-lowering service, Honor Guard and a prayer.
Carbondale to host Patriot Day Ceremony
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle