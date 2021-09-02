U.S. 51 blocked by utility pole at 7mm in Hickman Co., Ky.
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 is blocked between the 7 mile marker and 8 mile marker due to an issue with a utility pole.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the utility pole is leaning over the road.
KYTC personnel set up a detour with flaggers directing traffic along the area until the utility pole can be replaced.
The estimated duration is around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.