U.S. 51 blocked by utility pole at 7mm in Hickman Co., Ky.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 is blocked between the 7 mile marker and 8 mile marker due to an issue with a utility pole.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the utility pole is leaning over the road.

KYTC personnel set up a detour with flaggers directing traffic along the area until the utility pole can be replaced.

The estimated duration is around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.

