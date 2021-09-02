Heartland Votes
Advertisement

U.S. 51 blocked by utility pole at 7mm in Hickman Co., Ky.

U.S. 51 is blocked between the 7 mile marker and 8 mile marker due to an issue with a utility...
U.S. 51 is blocked between the 7 mile marker and 8 mile marker due to an issue with a utility pole. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 is blocked between the 7 mile marker and 8 mile marker due to an issue with a utility pole.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the utility pole is leaning over the road.

KYTC personnel set up a detour with flaggers directing traffic along the area until the utility pole can be replaced.

The estimated duration is around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/2
Interstate 24 westbound at the 61 mile marker is open.
I-24 westbound at 61mm in Trigg Co. reopened
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit