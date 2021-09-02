Southeast Missouri State University: Houck Field south grandstand closes to safety concerns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of Wednesday, September 1, the Southeast Missouri State University Houck Field will be closing it’s south grandstand for safety concerns.

The Houck Stadium will turn 91 years old this year of 2021.

For many years fans have filled that stand to watch football and soccer games.

In 1992 about 400 chairbacks seats were added to a center section on the south side of the stadium.

The press box was later constructed on the south side in 1979.

According to a letter from, Southeast Missouri President Dr. Carlos Vargas and Athletics Director Brady Barke says a recent structural assessment revealed the south grandstand has surpassed its original useful life.

Vargas and Barke say after monitoring the conditions of the seating within the stadium it has demonstrated serious deterioration of the concrete bleachers.

The safety of their fans is important which made them come to the conclusion to end the use of the south grandstand and press box area of the stadium.

They also said the decision resulted in modified game day operations and reduced capacity for the fall 2021 season.

Officials say fans who already have tickets for Thursday’s game against Southern Illinois University will be reassigned to the north side bleachers.

The main gate on the south side of the field will also be closed which means most fans will have to enter through the north gates behind Kent Library.

The university says shuttle and golf cart services will be available to get guest from the parking areas to the north gates.

