Heartland Votes
New Madrid County R-1 School Board approves ‘masked and monitor’ plan

Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required to wear a mask and to be closely monitored at school for a specified period of time.(Annie Spratt | Unsplash)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County R-1 School District (NMCR1) Board of Education voted to implement a new plan for students exposed to COVID-19.

According to a letter from NMCR1 Superintendent Dr. Sam Duncan to parents, the board voted unanimously to allow symptom-free students who have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person at school to attend in-person classes under a “strictly enforced ‘masked and monitored’ system.”

Supt. Duncan stated the plan is an effort to balance both health-related and educational ramifications.

He reported that as of Monday, August 30, three percent of the district-wide student body have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 22 percent of students in quarantine at home have no symptoms.

Parents will have the option in letting their symptom-free child attend in-person classes under the new option or quarantining at home for a specified period of time.

Students eligible under the plan will be required to wear a mask and be closely monitored at school for the specified period of time.

Parent must sign and student must abide the masking and monitoring requirements.

The agreement includes, but not limited to the following:

  • Daily temperatures checks of student upon arriving at school and periodically throughout the day
  • 10 calendar days masked (or per quarantine dates) with no exception
  • Lunch distanced to every extent possible
  • Masked if involved in before and after school activities
  • Classroom teacher monitoring

Parents of students that are currently quarantined and qualify under the new plan will be contacted by their child’s school.

The masked and monitor plan would not apply to students who are quarantined by the New Madrid County Health Department due to a family member that is positive with the virus. These students would have to follow the health department’s guidelines in returning to school.

The plan also requires elementary classrooms, Pre-K through 5th grades, to wear masks and to monitor as a class if a student is quarantining at home with COVID-19. Classroom teachers will be additionally required to keep their class away from other students in the school to the fullest extent possible.

Masks remain mandatory on all NMCR-1 buses at all times.

Supt. Duncan said the district will be closely monitoring the new system and adjust accordingly.

