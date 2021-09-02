Heartland Votes
Nearly $9K in books donated to Essex, Mo. library

Tina Mlodzik and Kids Need to Read employee Leah Erne processing the 600-book donation for the Essex Public Library.
Tina Mlodzik and Kids Need to Read employee Leah Erne processing the 600-book donation for the Essex Public Library.(Kids Need to Read)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ESSEX, Mo. (KFVS) - The Essex Public Library received a book donation totaling nearly $9,000.

The donation is for Grow Your Library, a program led by Kids Need to Read Board Members Gary and Tina Mlodzik. It delivers free books and story time to area libraries and children during the couple’s travels.

Essex Public Library President Joseph Foster noted that the main source of books for the library is donations and grants.

Gary Mlodzik with the Essex Public Library book donation.
Gary Mlodzik with the Essex Public Library book donation.(Kids Need to Read)

KNTR provided 600 new books, with a cover value of $8,650.

As a retired elementary school librarian, Tina Mlodzik stressed the importance of supporting public libraries.

“Giving children access to a large quantity and varied selection of books has many benefits,” she said. “The more books a child sees, the more motivated they are to read. Borrowing books from the library teaches sharing and builds respect for things that belong to others.”

Tina Mlodzik and Kinds Need to Read employee Leah Erne process a 600-book donation for the Essex Public Library.
Tina Mlodzik and Kinds Need to Read employee Leah Erne process a 600-book donation for the Essex Public Library.(Kids Need to Read)

Grow Your Library will hold a story time event at the Essex Public Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2. Each child at the event will receive a free book and a “Highlights” magazine.

After the event, each child will have the opportunity to donate a book in their name on behalf of KNTR.

The library is located at 110 North Cypress Street.

