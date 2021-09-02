McCracken County school dist. installs air purifiers in classrooms

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County School District installs purification systems in its classrooms to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The million-dollar project is funded by the COVID-19 Cares Act and adds more than 600 devices to every classroom within the district.

“It’s another mitigation strategy to help keep our kids in school as we continue to battle this pandemic in COVID-19,” said Superintendent Steve Carter.

He said even though masks are required along with social distancing, this is just one more layer to having a healthy environment for children.

“This is a mechanical side to make sure that we research letting purified clean air,” he said.

He said it was because in the state of Kentucky schools have safe school guidelines like keeping their doors shut and locked throughout the day.

“It becomes very difficult to return clean fresh air, so this is a mechanical approach to that on top of the masking, the hygiene, the vaccines and social distancing that we incorporate into our daily practices,” he explained.

“We’ve been working with Mr. Carter and obviously other school districts as well as everyone is looking for anything they can do to provide a layered approach to try to keep kids in schools,” said MEDFormance Vice President of Sales Brad Cleaver.

He said it’s his goal to help bridge the gap between proven health care technologies and school systems.

“These devices are perfect for a classroom because we’re actually cleaning the air where our teachers are educating our students, and this is where our students are.”

The importance of clean indoor air quality can be the difference in how a virus can spread.

“This is not just for COVID as well. So, this was an investment that Mr. Carter made not only to help mitigate any risk that he possibly could for covid19 but also to attach the allergens, molds and other things that help irritate kids in an learning environment. Which overall is going on in line with the goal to make this the safest environment possible for kids and staff.”

Superintendent Carter said the installation of all of the units in classrooms across the county should be complete by the first of October.

