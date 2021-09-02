Heartland Votes
Advertisement

McCracken County school dist. installs air purifiers in classrooms

Heath Elementary and other schools in the district will get clean air filters to combat COVID-19.
Heath Elementary and other schools in the district will get clean air filters to combat COVID-19.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County School District installs purification systems in its classrooms to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The million-dollar project is funded by the COVID-19 Cares Act and adds more than 600 devices to every classroom within the district.

“It’s another mitigation strategy to help keep our kids in school as we continue to battle this pandemic in COVID-19,” said Superintendent Steve Carter.

He said even though masks are required along with social distancing, this is just one more layer to having a healthy environment for children.

“This is a mechanical side to make sure that we research letting purified clean air,” he said.

He said it was because in the state of Kentucky schools have safe school guidelines like keeping their doors shut and locked throughout the day.

“It becomes very difficult to return clean fresh air, so this is a mechanical approach to that on top of the masking, the hygiene, the vaccines and social distancing that we incorporate into our daily practices,” he explained.

“We’ve been working with Mr. Carter and obviously other school districts as well as everyone is looking for anything they can do to provide a layered approach to try to keep kids in schools,” said MEDFormance Vice President of Sales Brad Cleaver.

He said it’s his goal to help bridge the gap between proven health care technologies and school systems.

“These devices are perfect for a classroom because we’re actually cleaning the air where our teachers are educating our students, and this is where our students are.”

The importance of clean indoor air quality can be the difference in how a virus can spread.

“This is not just for COVID as well. So, this was an investment that Mr. Carter made not only to help mitigate any risk that he possibly could for covid19 but also to attach the allergens, molds and other things that help irritate kids in an learning environment. Which overall is going on in line with the goal to make this the safest environment possible for kids and staff.”

Superintendent Carter said the installation of all of the units in classrooms across the county should be complete by the first of October.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

There have been 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the region.
Egyptian Health Department reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Southern Seven Health Department reports 71 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Malden schools issued a mask mandate.
Malden schools issue mask mandate