Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Malden schools announce mask mandate

The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.
The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.(Live 5)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.

According to the school district on its Facebook page, they made the decision based on a surge of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district.

Important Notice from Malden R-I School District.

Posted by Malden R-I School District on Thursday, September 2, 2021

School leaders said they hoped the mandate will be temporary, and once the numbers go down they will revisit the mask mandate and consider going back to mask-free.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Graves County Health Department reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional...
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 418 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
Catholic Social Ministries’ new food pantry will be located on the green space directly behind...
Groundbreaking held for new food pantry in Cape Girardeau
Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Field on Thursday, September 2.
Drone12: Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Field