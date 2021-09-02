Jackson Fire and Rescue offers car seat safety check

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The best way to keep your child safe in the car is to use the right car seat.

Jackson Fire and Rescue is lending a hand to parents who may need a little assistance with installing their child’s seat correctly.

”We want to make sure that everybody’s child is safe.”

Captain Sam Herndon with Jackson Fire and Rescue said they want to make sure every parent is informed.

“Some parents think their car seats are installed safely and they’re actually incorrect for the way the manufacture or the car seat needed to be installed,” said Captain Herndon.

He said it’s important to buy a car seat that fits your vehicle correctly.

“Children are so small, that’s why they make these seats specifically designed for them and nowadays they are even more than we’re use to seeing. But cars aren’t built the same, so the car seats are built to withstand a lot more and it just keeps those kids that are vulnerable to accidents because they have no protection if you’re not putting them correctly in a car seat,” Penny said.

Rachel Penny, who works with the city of Cape Girardeau, helped teach parents how to install the cars seats.

She said when it comes to keeping children safe, it’s best for children to ride in a seat with a harness.

“Even if you have the seat installed correctly, they need to be in the harness right or else that harness can’t do its job. And on a forward-facing seat you want the harness to be at or above the shoulders but just barely above it,” said Penny.

Captain Herndon said he wants every parent to feel confident and comfortable in their abilities to install their child’s car seat safely.

