Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘He’s been my light;’ Father of fallen Marine speaks on son’s service and sacrifice

Mark Schmitz took time to speak to reporters for the first time about his son’s service and...
Mark Schmitz took time to speak to reporters for the first time about his son’s service and sacrifice. (Source: KMOV/CBS)(KMOV/CBS)
By KMOV
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com/CBS) - For the first time, the father of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz spoke at length about his son’s service and his sacrifice.

Mark Schmitz took time to speak to reporters for the first time about his son’s service and sacrifice. His son, Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, was one of 13 service members killed last week by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“I feel Jared around us a little bit more every day and that’s been helpful,” said Schmitz.

Mark Schmitz took time to speak to reporters for the first time about his son, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s service and sacrifice.

He said his son was selfless and that he wanted to help others and to make a difference. So, Schmitz said it didn’t surprise him that Jared had wanted to be a Marine since he was a sophomore in high school.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was killed in the suicide bombing outside a Kabul airport.

According to Schmitz, Jared was stationed in Jordan but was among 5,000 Marines brought in to provide security at the airport during a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans.

Schmitz said he spoke with Jared’s commanding officer who told him his son’s unit was positioned near the airport gate where evacuees were entering and where a suicide bomber attacked last week.

A new powerful showing of support is on display for a local marine killed in Afghanistan.

“He said there was a lot of commotion, a mad rush to the gate all at the same time. And these Marines, the ones that weren’t already on the wall were rushing in to help. He said I’ve never seen bravery like that,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz said the family is grateful for all the support they’ve received and asked that anyone who had wanted to make a financial contribution, to donate to the St. Louis Hero Network.

Jared Schmitz remains are expected to arrive in St. Louis in a week or so and then will be taken to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
Nauman Hussain, who is charged with 20 counts of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 40 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals