‘He’s been my light;’ Father of fallen Marine speaks on son’s service and sacrifice

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com/CBS) - For the first time, the father of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz spoke at length about his son’s service and his sacrifice.

Mark Schmitz took time to speak to reporters for the first time about his son’s service and sacrifice. His son, Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, was one of 13 service members killed last week by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“I feel Jared around us a little bit more every day and that’s been helpful,” said Schmitz.

Mark Schmitz took time to speak to reporters for the first time about his son, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s service and sacrifice.

He said his son was selfless and that he wanted to help others and to make a difference. So, Schmitz said it didn’t surprise him that Jared had wanted to be a Marine since he was a sophomore in high school.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was killed in the suicide bombing outside a Kabul airport.

According to Schmitz, Jared was stationed in Jordan but was among 5,000 Marines brought in to provide security at the airport during a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans.

Schmitz said he spoke with Jared’s commanding officer who told him his son’s unit was positioned near the airport gate where evacuees were entering and where a suicide bomber attacked last week.

A new powerful showing of support is on display for a local marine killed in Afghanistan.

“He said there was a lot of commotion, a mad rush to the gate all at the same time. And these Marines, the ones that weren’t already on the wall were rushing in to help. He said I’ve never seen bravery like that,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz said the family is grateful for all the support they’ve received and asked that anyone who had wanted to make a financial contribution, to donate to the St. Louis Hero Network.

Jared Schmitz remains are expected to arrive in St. Louis in a week or so and then will be taken to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.