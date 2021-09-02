Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 9/3

Get scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on September 3. (Source:...
Get scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on September 3. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on September 3.

You can check scores on Friday night here.

Featured games include:

  • St. Vincent at Scott City (Game of the Week)
  • New Madrid County Central at East Prairie
  • Malden at Kelly
  • Dexter at Sikeston
  • Chaffee at Charleston
  • Kennett at Doniphan
  • Jackson at Hillsboro
  • De Soto at Poplar Bluff
  • Herrin at Carterville
  • Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Jersey at Marion

The Cape Central game against St. Charles West was canceled due to the Tigers under quarantine.

Send us your photos or videos from the game below!

