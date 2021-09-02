Heartland Votes
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 1.(WAFB)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 1.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 female toddler
  • 2 male children
  • 2 females in their teens
  • 2 males in their teens
  • 2 female in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 1 female in her 50s
  • 1 man in his 60s

According to the health department, there have been 1,083 total cases in the county and 19 deaths.

They said, currently, 56 people are isolated at home and two people are hospitalized.

