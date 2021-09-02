Heartland Votes
Groundbreaking held for new food pantry in Cape Girardeau

Catholic Social Ministries’ new food pantry will be located on the green space directly behind the current food pantry building at Sprigg and William Streets.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking was held on Thursday, September 2 for a new food pantry.

Catholic Social Ministries’ new food pantry will be located on the green space directly behind the current food pantry building at Sprigg and William Streets.

The new building includes 6,000 square feet, which triple the space of the current three separate locations, a loading dock for the food pantry’s truck, warehouse space for the walk-in cooler and freezer, as well as more bulk food storage.

It will also include an office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.

In operation since 2006, the Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is an outreach ministry of St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent Church in Cape Girardeau.

It serves residents of Cape Girardeau County, including 640 families or a total of 1,800 people every month.

They receive food from Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, three area grocery stores, food drives and many private donations.

According to the ministry, 430,000 pounds of food was distributed in 2020.

