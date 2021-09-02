Gov. Beshear awards $75M to Vocational Education Centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear announces on Wednesday, September 1, that $75 million was approved to go to Kentucky school districts to renovate local Vocational Education Centers.

After the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board approved the grant funding.

“Our vocational programs are essential – providing education for our students, opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our businesses to move our communities forward and continue our economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will ensure that Kentucky workers have access to state-of-the art vocational facilities to learn the skills and trades they need to compete in our workforce.”

According to the Common Wealth of Kentucky the construction board had voted to offer grants to nine schools districts which operates the Local Area Vocational Education Centers programs.

They said the funding can be used to cover the cost of renovations which would include updating, expanding, repairing and replacing or rebuilding a structure.

The following school districts have been approved for LAVEC grants by the commission:

Magoffin County will receive $4,369,318

Christian County will receive $10,000,000

Bardstown Independent will receive $10,000,000

Johnson County will receive $10,000,000

Lawrence County will receive $9,280,350

Fayette County will receive $10,000,000

Knox County will receive $10,000,000

Trigg County will receive $10,000,000

Ballard County will receive $68,896

The districts will support funds to the projects for which they applied.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky said that the school districts that were chosen for the grant funding were out of nearly three dozen qualified applicants.

They said applicants were evaluated by the commission based on age of current vocational education facility, financial need county unemployment rate and LAVEC enrollment.

“This is a unique opportunity to upgrade and improve the quality of vocational education for hundreds of Kentuckians. We have hundreds of millions worth of building and renovation requests in the queue. These General Fund dollars shortens that list and gets shovels in the ground by 2022,” said Chelsey Couch, executive director of the Kentucky School Construction Facilities Commission.

The school districts summitted 32 applications with $229 million in request for financial assistance for the vocational center that excel the $75 million in funding available through the program.

They also said the governor will be reviewing qualified projects for potential addition in his upcoming budget that he will submit for January.

Through a bipartisan agreement with legislators the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan aims to create 14,500 jobs and will help Kentucky lead in the coming post-COVID economy.

The plan allocates more than $750 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build schools and expand access to broadband and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across the commonwealth.

To read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov and kycovid19.ky.gov.

