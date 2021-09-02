Heartland Votes
Advertisement

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close.

That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana
FILE - Members of the pop group ABBA, from left, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn...
ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death