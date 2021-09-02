Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The First Cool Morning In A While

More comfortable days to come...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday it will start off as a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s with a non-humid air mass over the Heartland. Sunny to mostly sunny sky conditions today with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Tonight, dry conditions light clouds will move in during the early evening. The thicker the cloud cover, the warmer temperatures will be heading into Friday morning. We can expect the upper 50s and low 60s. An isolated shower is possible across our northwestern counties on Friday. As a frontal system moves in on Saturday, this could bring additional rain and storms through Saturday and into early Sunday. Most of Sunday and Labor Day appear dry.

Very comfortable temperatures will be around most of next week in the mid 80s. It will not feel unbearably humid either. Another weak system will move through on Tuesday that could make it a bit humid with a few showers possible.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very pleasant weather to end the work week.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/1.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/1
Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/1.
First Alert 6pm forecast for 9/1
Your First Alert 5 p.m. forecast for 9/1.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 9/1