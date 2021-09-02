The First Cool Morning In A While

Thursday it will start off as a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s with a non-humid air mass over the Heartland. Sunny to mostly sunny sky conditions today with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Tonight, dry conditions light clouds will move in during the early evening. The thicker the cloud cover, the warmer temperatures will be heading into Friday morning. We can expect the upper 50s and low 60s. An isolated shower is possible across our northwestern counties on Friday. As a frontal system moves in on Saturday, this could bring additional rain and storms through Saturday and into early Sunday. Most of Sunday and Labor Day appear dry.

Very comfortable temperatures will be around most of next week in the mid 80s. It will not feel unbearably humid either. Another weak system will move through on Tuesday that could make it a bit humid with a few showers possible.

-Lisa

