First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Clearing skies and lower humidity levels made for a cooler Thursday morning; the official low at the Cape Girardeau airport, for example, was the coolest since early August. Light northerly flow aloft will keep it comfortable for the next couple of days, with cooler nights and pleasantly warm (but not muggy) afternoons. The next chance of rain will be this weekend, as a slow-moving weak frontal boundary inches through from northwest to southeast.

Rain chances continue to increase for the weekend as a weak cold front will be moving through the area. Showers and a few thunderstorms look like a good bet from Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday morning....subject to change if the front slows down any more. Otherwise, next week looks to start out very warm and dry, but then cool down a bit later in the week behind a mostly dry cold front.

