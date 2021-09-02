Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Dry and less humid.....plus.....watching for storms this weekend?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clearing skies and lower humidity levels made for a cooler Thursday morning; the official low at the Cape Girardeau airport, for example, was the coolest since early August. Light northerly flow aloft will keep it comfortable for the next couple of days, with cooler nights and pleasantly warm (but not muggy) afternoons. The next chance of rain will be this weekend, as a slow-moving weak frontal boundary inches through from northwest to southeast.

Rain chances continue to increase for the weekend as a weak cold front will be moving through the area. Showers and a few thunderstorms look like a good bet from Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday morning....subject to change if the front slows down any more. Otherwise, next week looks to start out very warm and dry, but then cool down a bit later in the week behind a mostly dry cold front.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The First Cool Morning In A While
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 9/2
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 9/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very pleasant weather to end the work week.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/1.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/1