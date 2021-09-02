First Alert: Sunny and cooler

(KFVS) - A pleasant break from the heat and high humidity begins today.

This morning will start off cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Humidity will be low.

Tonight, dry conditions continue with light clouds moving in during the early evening hours.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

An isolated shower is possible across our northwestern counties on Friday.

A frontal system moves into the Heartland on Saturday, which could bring additional rain and storms through Saturday and into early Sunday.

Most of Sunday and Labor Day appear dry.

Very comfortable temperatures will be around most of next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

Another weak system will move through on Tuesday that could make it a bit humid with a few showers possible.

