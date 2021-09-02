Egyptian Health Department reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reports 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Saline County, there are 17 females and 20 males with COVID-19.

In Gallatin County, there are four males with COVID-19.

In White County, there are 15 females and eight males with COVID-19.

There have been 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the region.

