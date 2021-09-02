Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Department reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

There have been 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the region.
There have been 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the region.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reports 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Saline County, there are 17 females and 20 males with COVID-19.

In Gallatin County, there are four males with COVID-19.

In White County, there are 15 females and eight males with COVID-19.

There have been 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

The “War for the Wheel” game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Houck Field. (Source: KFVS)
SEMO takes on longtime rival SIU in ‘War for the Wheel’
Tres Hombres will be airing the game inside the bar and outside on the patio, but some lucky...
Saluki fans gear up for the ‘War of the Wheel’
Southern Seven Health Department reports 71 COVID-19 cases
Heath Elementary and other schools in the district will get clean air filters to combat COVID-19.
McCracken County school dist. installs air purifiers in classrooms