Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale wins $25K grant for dog park

Carbondale won a $25,000 grant to finish a 2.5 acre dog park in Parrish Park.
Carbondale won a $25,000 grant to finish a 2.5 acre dog park in Parrish Park.(Roni Leforge, Carbondale public relations director)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city won a $25,000 grant for a new dog park.

Carbondale came in third place out of five.

According to Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, the money will allow them to finish the 2.5-acre dog park at Parrish Park, 2500 W. Sunset Drive in Carbondale.

They said it will an ADA-friendly walkway from the parking lot to the shelter, small and large dog fields with a water fountain and spray fountain at each field, three “sally port” entry gates as well as maintenance gates, a boulder field and other play features, an even area outside the east gate and landscaping to screen the dog park from the Parrish School playground and adjacent soccer fields.

The group said the Parrish Park dog park is being built without using any tax money, thanks to the support from the community.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns

Latest News

The “War for the Wheel” game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Houck Field. (Source: KFVS)
SEMO takes on longtime rival SIU in ‘War for the Wheel’
Southeast Missouri State University closes the south grandstand at Houck Field ahead of the...
SEMO takes on SIU in 'War for the Wheel,' south grandstand closed at Houck Field
Update on COVID-19 in Kentucky and keeping students in classrooms.
Ky. COVID-19 update in Commonwealth, schools
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 2.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update