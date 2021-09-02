Carbondale wins $25K grant for dog park

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city won a $25,000 grant for a new dog park.

Carbondale came in third place out of five.

According to Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, the money will allow them to finish the 2.5-acre dog park at Parrish Park, 2500 W. Sunset Drive in Carbondale.

They said it will an ADA-friendly walkway from the parking lot to the shelter, small and large dog fields with a water fountain and spray fountain at each field, three “sally port” entry gates as well as maintenance gates, a boulder field and other play features, an even area outside the east gate and landscaping to screen the dog park from the Parrish School playground and adjacent soccer fields.

The group said the Parrish Park dog park is being built without using any tax money, thanks to the support from the community.

