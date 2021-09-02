Carbondale to host Patriot Day Ceremony

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will host a Patriot Day Ceremony on Saturday, September 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks in the U.S.

The brief ceremony in honor of first responders will be held at 9 a.m. in front of the flagpole at Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus.

There will be a guest speaker, flag-lowering service, Honor Guard and a prayer.

The ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence and the ringing of a bell at 9:28 a.m. to mark the local time that the North Tower collapsed in New York City.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair due to limited seating.

Social distancing will also be encouraged.

