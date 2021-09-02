Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health reports positivity rate

By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of Wednesday, September 1, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department reported that their positivity rate went up 14.9 percent.

According to Cape County Public Health Center they reported nearly 38 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The state health officials report more than 11-hundred doses have been administered in Cape County over the last 7 days.

They also say they have 348 active cases.

