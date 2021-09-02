Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Arkansas reaches 7,000 death toll due to COVID-19

Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.
Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.(KSLA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials said Thursday that over 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas since the pandemic began.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 7,003 deaths were reported as of Thursday, up 34 from Wednesday.

Five deaths were reported in area counties - two deaths in White and one death each in Baxter, Crittenden and Woodruff counties.

The number of new cases was also up 2,453 to 458,234, while there are 263 additional active cases as of Thursday.

Most area counties saw a reduction in active cases while Mississippi County had 32 new active cases reported Thursday. Jackson County had 16 new active cases, while Randolph and Sharp counties had 15 each.

Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.
Malden schools announce mask mandate
The Graves County Health Department reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional...
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 418 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
In the southeast Missouri area COIVD-19 testing will be taking place starting on Friday,...
Upcoming COVID-19 testing events in southeast Mo.