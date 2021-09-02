Another great day tomorrow, rain chances increase Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Drier air moved in across the area making for a fantastic afternoon. This evening we will see mainly clear skies early allowing for temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. A few high clouds will begin to stream across the area after midnight keeping temperatures from bottoming out. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. There will be a slight chance for a shower late across our western counties. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Clouds will thicken Friday night and scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the Heartland towards Saturday morning. We will see off and on showers throughout the day Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.

