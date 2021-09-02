Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Actor auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror

By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department announces on Wednesday, September 1, that they will be having an open call for hunted house actors and performers to be a part of the Haunted Hall of Horror.

According to the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department they will be having auditions at A. C. Brase Arena located at 410 Kiwanis Drive.

The auditions will be on Tuesday, September 21, from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. and Wednesday, September 22, from 5 p.m. through 7p.m.

They ask that participants must be 16 years of age to work and bring a government photo ID.

They also said candidates must be available to work October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31, starting at 6 p.m.

There is no charge fee or registration deadline.

Upon arrival participants will have to fill out paperwork.

If you would like more information please contact Kaed Horrell at 573-339-6739 or by email at khorrell@cityofcape.org.

Also can contact Chris Eastridge at 573-339-6606 or by email at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
Williamson County deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old...
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September...
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
On Wednesday, September 1, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 80 new cases of...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19
Cape County public health reports their positive case rate went up 14.9 percent.
Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health reports positivity rate
on Wednesday, September 1,Gov. Beshear announces that $75 million will be awarded to Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear awards $75M to Vocational Education Centers