Actor auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department announces on Wednesday, September 1, that they will be having an open call for hunted house actors and performers to be a part of the Haunted Hall of Horror.

According to the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department they will be having auditions at A. C. Brase Arena located at 410 Kiwanis Drive.

The auditions will be on Tuesday, September 21, from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. and Wednesday, September 22, from 5 p.m. through 7p.m.

They ask that participants must be 16 years of age to work and bring a government photo ID.

They also said candidates must be available to work October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31, starting at 6 p.m.

There is no charge fee or registration deadline.

Upon arrival participants will have to fill out paperwork.

If you would like more information please contact Kaed Horrell at 573-339-6739 or by email at khorrell@cityofcape.org.

Also can contact Chris Eastridge at 573-339-6606 or by email at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.

