Heartland Votes
Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns

Latest News

A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
There will be a guest speaker, flag-lowering service, Honor Guard and a prayer.
Carbondale to host Patriot Day Ceremony
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle